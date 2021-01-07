News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 52 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei and one in Liaoning.
China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 63 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei and one in Liaoning, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,359 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,079 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 280 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,278 by Wednesday, including 485 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,159 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Wednesday.

