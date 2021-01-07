5-day detention for doctor who leaked patient's information online

The doctor surnamed Lin posted the patient's epidemiological investigation report to a WeChat group, leading to widespread online circulation of his personal information.

A doctor was given a five-day administrative detention for spreading an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient’s information online, according to the publicity department of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

The doctor surnamed Lin posted the patient's epidemiological investigation report to a WeChat group, leading to widespread online circulation of his personal information.

Meanwhile, two people surnamed Zhang and Hu were each given seven-day administrative detentions for fabricating rumors about the pandemic in the provincial capital city.