News / Nation

'Kill the Monster' highlights posted online

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  10:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
Fantasy comedy about an ancient Chinese chef's adventures in fighting monsters and demons to save a city opens on cinema screens across the country on Friday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  10:00 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0

Highlights and trailers for the upcoming film “Kill the Monster” have been released on Tencent.

The fantasy comedy, which opens across the country on Friday, is about an ancient Chinese chef’s adventures in fighting monsters and demons to save Chang’an, the old name of Xi’an in Shaanxi Province.

The film stars comedians from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, including Ng Man-tat, Law Kar-ying and Jia Bing. Their different comedic styles are among the movie’s highlights.

More than 1,300 shots of computer-generated special effects are featured in the movie to depict monsters, dragons and fights.

Kill the Monster highlights posted online

A scene from “Kill the Monster”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     