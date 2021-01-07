News / Nation

Former chairman of China Development Bank gets life in prison

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
Hu Huaibang, former chairman of the China Development Bank, was sentenced to life in prison on charges of bribery by the Intermediate People's Court of Chengde in Hebei Province.
Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0

Hu Huaibang, former chairman of the China Development Bank, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges of bribery by the Intermediate People’s Court of Chengde in north China’s Hebei Province.

Hu, also former secretary of the CDB committee of the Communist Party of China, was also deprived of political rights for life and all of his property has been confiscated.

The court also ordered Hu to turn over all his illicit gains and interest earned to the national treasury. Hu accepted the court’s decision and said he will not appeal the verdict.

The court found that Hu took advantage of his various posts to assist others in obtaining bank credit, operating their businesses and securing promotions between 2009 and 2019. In return, he accepted money and gifts worth more than 85.52 million yuan (US$13.24 million).

The court said Hu was given a lenient punishment as he had confessed, provided additional information about his crimes, showed repentance, and voluntarily surrendered his illicit gains, while all his illicit gains had been recovered.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
China Development Bank
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     