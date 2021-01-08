News / Nation

China's Hebei reports 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over week

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
From Saturday to 10 am Friday, China's Hebei Province reported 127 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said on Friday.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0

From Saturday to 10 am Friday, China's Hebei Province reported 127 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The province also reported 183 asymptomatic cases in the period, amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19 prevention and control work.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were registered in either Shijiazhuang City or Xingtai City.

The virus, which caused the outbreak, was imported from abroad, and the specific source is still under investigation. The preliminary investigation found all reported cases linked, said Li Qi, director of the Hebei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at the press briefing.

Both cities have launched citywide nucleic acid testing. By Thursday, Shijiazhuang had tested nearly 4.86 million people and 289 samples had tested positive for the virus, and Xingtai had tested over 1.89 million people and 15 samples had tested positive.

The two cities plan to complete nucleic acid testing for all residents before Saturday.

The worst-hit Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang has been classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19, and another 17 areas in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been classified as medium-risk areas.

Residents in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been advised against non-essential outbound trips, and long-distance passenger vehicles in the two cities have also been suspended.

Emergency vehicles, such as those transporting epidemic prevention materials, entering or leaving the cities must have valid travel documents.

All villages and residential communities in the cities of Shijiazhuang and Nangong, administered by Xingtai, have been put under closed management.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     