Over 1.2m get COVID-19 vaccines in south China's Guangdong

  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
Some 1.21m people listed among specific groups with higher infection risks have received COVID-19 vaccinations in Guangdong Province as of Thursday, according to authorities.
Some 1.21 million people listed among specific groups with higher infection risks have received COVID-19 vaccinations in south China's Guangdong Province as of Thursday, according to authorities.

Related personnel in port cities have been prioritized for inoculation, Huang Fei, deputy director of the provincial health commission, told a press conference on Friday.

Personnel handling the imported frozen food products, workers at the quarantine venues, those engaged in the closed-off management for inbound travelers, mainland drivers traveling on cross-border routes, frontline medics and the grass-root personnel engaged in frontline COVID-19 prevention and control have received their first vaccine doses in the province, said Huang.

The related frontline personnel in civil aviation and railway transportation, who will be embracing the country's Lunar New Year travel rush, are also being vaccinated, he added.

Each recipient will be administered two doses with an interval of at least 14 days.

In east China's Jiangxi Province, more than 381,000 out of some 1.6 million people among the key groups have been vaccinated, Wang Shuiping, director of the provincial health commission, said Friday.

According to Wang, the inoculation among the groups is expected to be completed by the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
