No mask, no entry under ministry guideline

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  22:36 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
Customers who don’t wear masks should be denied access to shopping malls or supermarkets, according to an epidemic prevention and control guideline released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

It says health code notices should be posted at entrances and the amount of temperature measuring equipment increased.

Only those wearing masks properly and showing with a normal health code and temperature can enter, the guideline says. Masks are also required during elevator rides.

Senior citizens who don’t use or have difficulty in using smartphones can obtain their health codes by registering their identity cards instead or resort to other staff services.

Meanwhile, a “one meter line” is also required at the cashier to remind customers of social distancing when queuing to pay. Customers are also encouraged to pay by scanning codes in order to minimize queuing time and reduce human contact.

Staff at retail venues must to enhance air circulation and increase the frequency of disinfection, especially during holidays when venues are crowded. Air conditioning must allow the maximum volume of fresh air.

Cleaning and disinfection procedures are required no less than three times a day for toilets and public facilities including lockers, elevator buttons and handles, and dustbins. Disinfection of door handles, faucets and switches in toilets is required every two hours. 


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
