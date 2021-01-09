Chinese mainland reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 17 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside of the mainland.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 17 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside of the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Fourteen locally transmitted cases were reported in north China's Hebei Province and three in northeastern Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside of the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.