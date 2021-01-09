News / Nation

Female viewers wipe cosmetic company's video advert

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
A cosmetic company's quirky video advert has backfired with customers saying they will boycott its products.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  12:21 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0

A cosmetic company's quirky video advert has backfired with customers saying they will boycott its products.

Purcotton, a Chinese company owned by Winner Medical Co., released the video  on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok.

Tagged with #Plottwit, #anti-stalking and #WhatToDoWhenStalked, the video starts with a woman walking along and being followed by a man whose face is covered. Looking concerned, the woman produces a Purcotton wet wipe and removes her makeup. When the man taps her shoulder, she turns and a man's face is shown.

"What’s up, brother?” asks the woman, in a manly voice. Vomiting sounds and visual effects have been added.

Female viewers wipe cosmetic companys video advert

Before and after the woman removes her makeup with Purcotton's  removal wipe.

More than 3,000 commented, mainly offended by how unacceptable the video is,  stating it’s appalling that they should normalize stalking.

A female Weibo user said the video indirectly supports the logic of rape being the victim's fault.

Also it's really not funny that a woman’s looks are being made fun of.

China Women’s News condemned Purcotton and commented that the video is full of bias, gender stereotypes and ignorance. 

Women’s safety should not be trifled with, and Purcotton only used their creative ideas as a front to normalize stalking and victimize women. Women are consumers, not consumables, it said. It’s inevitable that women will offended and boycott their product.

Female viewers wipe cosmetic companys video advert

The post condemning Purcotton's bias and gender stereotype by China Women New's.

Purcotton has withdrawn the video and apologized for the discomfort caused to women, saying future advertising content will be strictly scrutinized.


Female viewers wipe cosmetic companys video advert

The apology post issued by Purcotton on their official Weibo account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Weibo
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     