China ready to work with WHO investigation team on COVID-19: official

China is ready to receive a World Health Organization expert team for investigations into the origin of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said on Saturday.

China and WHO have reached a consensus on specific arrangements of the investigation with four video conferences, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference, adding that Chinese experts are waiting for their WHO counterparts.

Once the WHO experts complete their procedures and finalize the schedule, Chinese experts will go to Wuhan with them to conduct the investigation, Zeng said.

Zeng stressed that China's position on the WHO investigation is positive, open and supportive, and the country hopes such joint efforts would help deepen the understanding of the virus and better prevent infectious diseases in the future.

Source: Xinhua
