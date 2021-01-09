News / Nation

China to tighten anti-epidemic measures ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
China will take more stringent epidemic prevention and control measures amid higher risks of COVID-19 contagion during winter-spring period, especially the Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0

China will take more stringent epidemic prevention and control measures amid higher risks of COVID-19 contagion during this winter-spring period, especially the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

Efforts will be made to stagger travel and encourage online shopping during the holiday. The winter vacation schedule and commencement of the spring semester for schools will also be arranged carefully, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, at a press conference on Saturday.

Zeng called on people not to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Spring Festival, but stay where they live and work during the holiday to reduce personnel flow.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on February 12 this year.

The approaching Spring Festival holiday will see more returnees from overseas, gatherings, and imports of cold-chain food and cargo, which will bring more challenges to epidemic prevention and control efforts, Zeng noted.

To curb the epidemic in this winter-spring period, China will expand nucleic acid testing to a larger scale and increase regular testing frequency.

Greater efforts will be made in checks and control over illegal entries into the country, as well as guarding against cross-infection at medical institutions, Zeng added.

Epidemic prevention and control measures against gathering, including banquets, parties, and meetings, as well as visits to scenic spots, will also be beefed up.

Zeng also stressed the necessity of taking self-protection measures, such as washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing.

Speaking of the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in north China's Hebei Province, Zeng voiced confidence in bringing the epidemic under control as soon as possible.

As of Saturday, there were 139 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 197 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     