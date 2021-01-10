News / Nation

354 positive for COVID-19 after 10 million tested in N China city

  08:12 UTC+8, 2021-01-10
A total of 354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the citywide nucleic acid testing in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, authorities said on Saturday.
From January 6 to 8, over 10.25 million residents in the city were tested for COVID-19, said Ma Yujun, acting mayor of Shijiazhuang, at a press conference.

Shijiazhuang has also started its second round of citywide nucleic acid testing since Saturday afternoon. Key groups including couriers and takeaway deliverymen are among the first to receive the second round of mass testing.

The city will be locked down for seven days to curb the COVID-19 epidemic spread. After the city's first round of mass testing, all its citizens are called to stay at home, and local authorities will endeavor to ensure their daily life, said the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

