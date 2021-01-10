Chinese mainland reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in north China's Hebei Province and one each in Beijing and Liaoning Province, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 48 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside of the mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in north China's Hebei Province and one each in Beijing and Liaoning Province, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission, adding that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,412 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,118 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,433 by Saturday, including 588 patients still receiving treatment, 16 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,211 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Saturday, and 26,077 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday saw 27 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of whom 13 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 33 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 470 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 256 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 9,211 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 157 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macau SAR, and 828 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,374 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macau SAR, and 720 in Taiwan.