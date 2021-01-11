China's Shijiazhuang reports 16 COVID-19 cases in half day

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 16 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic cases from 12 am to 12 pm on Monday.

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 16 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic cases from 12 am to 12 pm on Monday.

By Monday noon, the city had reported a total of 265 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 204 asymptomatic cases in the latest outbreak since January 2, Meng Xianghong, vice mayor of Shijiazhuang, told a press briefing.

All the cases are under treatment at designated hospitals and there are no critical cases or deaths.