Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing

Over 1 million people in Beijing had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 11 am Monday, the municipal health commission said.

Beijing is expected to complete administering the first dose of the jab among specific groups of people with higher infection risks by Friday, Gao Jian, deputy director of the commission, said at a press conference.

The target groups for vaccination include frontline customs inspectors of imported cold-chain goods and personnel working in the overseas and domestic transportation sectors.

Beijing will complete COVID-19 inoculation of key groups before the Spring Festival, which falls on February 12 this year, local authorities said earlier this month.