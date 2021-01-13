News / Nation

China's health authority says domestic COVID-19 situation 'complex'

A Chinese health authority spokesperson on Wednesday described the country's COVID-19 prevention and control situation as "complex" and "challenging."
China has seen multiple areas report both sporadic cases and clusters of infections, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, noting that the latest resurgence of the virus is characterized by its long duration and its spread to a wide range of regions.

Mi said at a press conference that there are more rural cases and affected elderly people during this wave. Community and intergenerational transmission have also been observed in some areas.

With the 2021 Spring Festival travel rush, or "chunyun" drawing near, China is expected to see increasing numbers of international and inter-provincial travellers.

Under such circumstances, the country's epidemic control and prevention capacity will be once again put to the test, said Wang Bin, an official with the commission.

The commission will clarify the responsibilities of all departments as well as travellers so as to intensify epidemic control and prevention during the forthcoming travel rush, according to Wang.

The commission has also advised the public against large-scale gatherings during the holiday as well as unnecessary trips, Wang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
