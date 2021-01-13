China's Shijiazhuang reports 26 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, reported 26 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases from midnight Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

The city of Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 26 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic cases from midnight Tuesday to noon on Wednesday, vice mayor Meng Xianghong said.

From January 2 to noon on Wednesday, Shijiazhuang reported a total of 398 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 212 local, asymptomatic ones. Meng announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that no deaths related to the disease had so far occurred.