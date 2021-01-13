China again urges Canada to release Meng Wanzhou immediately

China once again urged the Canadian side to immediately release Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou so that she can return to China safely at an early date.

China once again urged the Canadian side to immediately release Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou so that she can return to China safely at an early date, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a relevant question, urging the US side to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request for Meng.

"Those who have caused problems should be the ones to solve problems," said Zhao, adding that it is the Canadian side who should figure out the solutions.

Meng was arrested in 2018 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States.