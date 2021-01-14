News / Nation

Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from areas in Japan, France

Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Thursday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan, and Canton of Armagnac-Ténarèze in France due to the bird flu outbreaks in these regions.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

The CFS said this was in view of notifications from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza in Kagoshima Prefecture, and from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) about an outbreak of low pathogenic H5N3 avian influenza in Canton of Armagnac-Ténarèze.

"The CFS has contacted the Japanese and French authorities over the issues and will closely monitor information issued by the OIE and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreaks. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation," a CFS spokesman said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
