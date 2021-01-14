Shields installed in ride-hailing vehicles in Beijing for epidemic control

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Thursday it has started installing plastic shields in its vehicles in Beijing for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Didi drivers in Beijing can have the shields installed free of charge to separate drivers and passengers, said the company.

Other epidemic-prevention measures adopted by the company include requiring drivers to wear masks and vaccinating drivers.

According to a press conference held Sunday in Beijing, an online platform of Didi Chuxing was fined 340,000 yuan (about 52,700 US dollars) for not taking adequate epidemic prevention and control measures.

Since late December 2020, at least four Beijing ride-hailing drivers had been infected by the coronavirus.