Better services for Yangtze delta residents

A list of shared public services in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has been released, covering eight areas of benefits to residents.

They cover health, education, medical treatment, culture and tourism, sports, senior care, transport and government affairs.

Residents in Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province will be able to benefit from better medical treatment resources, officials said on Wednesday.

The aim is to provide residents in the zone with better public service products, items and standards, said Chen Jianzhong, deputy director of the zone’s executive committee.

Among the benefits, centenarians in the zone with local residence permits can get a monthly subsidy of 600 yuan (US$92.64).

There are about 160 centenarians eligible for the subsidy, officials said.

A traditional Chinese medicine association will be established in the zone to provide better TCM services, and the level of emergency medical treatment in the zone will be lifted.

Registration of about 2.3 million people covered by medical insurance in the region will be exempt when they make cross-region medical treatment payment at 85 hospitals.

Medical imaging examination results at public medical institutions in the region are now shared, with enrollment and teaching standards at vocational schools in the zone unified.

Internet medical treatment services will be promoted in the zone, enabling remote diagnosis for residents.

The new practices break administrative barriers and promote the flow of relevant resources in the zone, said Chen.

The list also covers reading services, cultural services, tourism preferential policies, hosting of sports games and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.

