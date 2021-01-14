News / Nation

ARJ21 to expand commercial operation overseas

Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2021-01-14
China's ARJ21 regional jetliner is expected to expand commercial operation in the overseas market, according to its developer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.
Xinhua
  23:01 UTC+8, 2021-01-14

China’s ARJ21 regional jetliner is expected to expand commercial operation in the overseas market, according to its developer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China.

COMAC recently signed an agreement with China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of China Everbright Group, on the purchase of 60 ARJ21 jets, COMAC said.

The agreement includes 30 confirmed orders and 30 intended orders for ARJ21.

To date, COMAC has received a total of 670 orders for ARJ21, and delivered 46 into the market, the developer said.

Through its subsidiaries, the CALC will introduce ARJ21 airplanes into the Southeast Asian market and build overseas operation bases of the jetliner model, according to the agreement.

COMAC and CALC will jointly support the ARJ21 fleet to serve in the Southeast Asian market, gaining experience in overseas operations of the jetliner model.

Both sides vowed to give full play to their professional advantages in sectors such as aircraft asset management, aftermarket, as well as hybrid industrial-financial business.

Founded in 2006, CALC focuses on providing comprehensive solutions to the aviation industry involving fields such as aircraft leasing, air dismantling, and aircraft commercial operation.

As of the end of 2020, CALC had a fleet of 128 leasing aircraft, which served in 15 countries and regions.

Designed with a capacity of 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 kilometers, ARJ21 is China’s first turbofan regional passenger jetliner. As a pioneer of China-developed commercial airplanes, it was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016.

As of the end of 2020, ARJ21 jetliners have safely carried around 1.6 million passengers, according to COMAC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
China Everbright
COMAC
