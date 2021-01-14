News / Nation

Unique release of Mogao Grotto photocopies

Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
China has for the first time published photocopies of ancient Tibetan literature taken to France from the famed Mogao Grottoes a century ago.
Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0

China has for the first time published photocopies of ancient Tibetan literature taken to France from the famed Mogao Grottoes a century ago.

The Dunhuang manuscripts were first discovered in 1900 in the Mogao Grottos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in northwest China’s Gansu Province. There are more than 60,000, featuring history, politics, religion and folk customs. Dating from the 4th to 11th centuries, the majority of the manuscripts are in Chinese, but some are represented in other ethnic languages including Tibetan.

In the early 20th century, a large number of Dunhuang Tibetan manuscripts were taken to countries such as France and Britain. The Tibetan literature compiled and published this time is now preserved in the National Library of France.

Northwest Minzu University and Shanghai Chinese Classics Publishing House, together with editors from the National Library of France, compiled the photocopies, which have been published in 35 volumes as a set, with more than 28,000 high-definition pictures displayed in numerical sequence.

The series includes Tibetan literature in the 7th to 10th centuries covering Buddhist scriptures, historical works, contracts, legal texts and letters. The publications are expected to throw light on the socioeconomic activities and cultural exchanges between ethnic groups during the reign of Tubo in Dunhuang.

It took the team about 15 years to arrange and compile the documents in Chinese and Tibetan. It is the first time that the entire Tibetan literature preserved in France has been published in the form of photocopies, said Tsering, editor-in-chief of the series.

China also plans to compile and publish the ancient Tibetan manuscripts preserved in Britain. Chinese researchers are digitalizing the ancient literature amid the country’s efforts to study and preserve Tibetan culture. A database built upon the Tibetan manuscripts is projected to enable full-text retrieval in the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     