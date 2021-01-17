M5.1 earthquake jolts waters off Taitung County, China's Taiwan

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolted coastal waters off Taitung County, China's Taiwan, at 7:10am on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter, with a depth of 20 kilometers, was located at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.44 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.