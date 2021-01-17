News / Nation

'Big head baby' creams found to contain hormone

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  19:43 UTC+8, 2021-01-17       0
Two baby cream products that were exposed in the "big-head baby" incident have been proven to contain hormone.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  19:43 UTC+8, 2021-01-17       0
Big head baby creams found to contain hormone

A screenshot of the baby.

Two baby cream products that were exposed in the "big-head baby" incident have been proven to contain hormone, a working group of Zhangzhou said on Sunday after investigating the case.

A report from an authoritative testing agency showed that "Yifuling Multi-effect Special Cream" and "Happy Forest a touch of shubaobao skin antibacterial cream" that have both been recalled, contain clobetasol propionate. The manufacturer, Fujian Ouai Baby Health Care Products, is suspected of producing and selling shoddy products.

Local health authorities have sent the relevant information to the public security organization, while the main personnel of the company involved in the case have been summoned by police.

Zhangzhou will conduct further investigation of the enterprise and its products, and deal with the case strictly.

Big head baby creams found to contain hormone

Yifuling Multi-effect Special Cream produced by Fujian Ouai Baby Health Care Products.


Science blogger Daddy Wei (老爸评测-魏老爸) exposed a suspected "big head baby" case on January 7, alleging a 5-month-old baby suffered growth retardation and a swollen face, and grew excessive hair on the face, after using the Yifuling cream.

Daddy Wei claimed he took the cream and another skincare product called "Happy Forest" made by the same company for testing. More than 30 milligrams per kilogram of clobetasol propionate, a strong steroid, was discovered in both products.

Clobetasol propionate is used to treat moderate-to-severe eczema and other skin conditions. Due to its potency, treatment should not exceed two weeks and it's not recommended in children under the age of 12, according to drugs.com, a popular online source of drug information.

According to Daddy Wei, however, instructions for both products recommend long-term daily use.

Daddy Wei said the baby was hospitalized for a thorough examination, and all test results were normal. Doctors suspected the baby's obesity and excessive hair growth were caused by excessive hormones in the ointment and advised the family to stop using the cream.

Zhangzhou Health Commission ordered the baby creams to be pulled off shelves and their manufacturer to suspend production and recall the products on January 8.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     