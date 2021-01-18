News / Nation

NE China city begins citywide nucleic acid testing

The city of Gongzhuling in northeast China's Jilin Province began a citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday, according to local authorities.
People in residential compounds and villages must undergo home quarantine, while designated staff has been assigned to help purchase basic necessities for them, according to a notice issued by the local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

All but necessary public venues such as supermarkets, hospitals, and drug stores, are also required to suspend operation, the notice added.

The city's Fanjiatun Township was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 starting 8 am Monday.

Jilin Province on Sunday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
