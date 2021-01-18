China imposes reciprocal sanctions on certain US individuals
16:29 UTC+8, 2021-01-18 0
China has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on some US administration officials, and congressional and NGO staff who have behaved badly over Hong Kong-related issues, as well as on their immediate family members, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday at a daily press briefing.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
