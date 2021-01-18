Beijing classifies one more area as medium-risk for COVID-19

Beijing on Monday designated one community in the southern Daxing District as medium-risk for COVID-19, after two new locally transmitted cases were reported in the area on Sunday.

Two local cases were reported in the Ronghui community of the Tiangongyuan neighborhood on Sunday, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference on Monday.

A total of 43 close contacts of the two confirmed cases have been placed under medical observation, said Liu.

The city now has six areas that are classified as medium-risk for COVID-19.