News / Nation

China to impose reciprocal sanctions on US individuals acting viciously over Hong Kong-related issues

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0
In response to the erroneous actions of the United States, China has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on US executive officials.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-18       0

In response to the erroneous actions of the United States, China has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on US executive officials, members of Congress and non-governmental organizations, who have performed viciously and take the main responsibility for the US negative actions toward Hong Kong-related issues, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

The immediate family members of related individuals will also be subject to the new sanctions, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press conference.

Hua made the remarks in response to a question about the US State Department's imposition of the so-called sanctions on six officials of the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The relevant US actions blatantly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty, and gravely violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations. "China is firmly opposed to and strongly condemns this," Hua said.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law, and everyone is equal before the law, Hua said, adding that the basic requirement of the rule of law is that laws must be obeyed and lawbreakers prosecuted.

"We firmly support relevant departments of the HKSAR in cracking down on illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law, safeguarding the authority of the law and safeguarding national security," she added.

Noting that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's internal affairs, Hua said the US side must immediately cease interfering in Hong Kong affairs, interfering in China's internal affairs and endangering China's national security under various pretexts.

"The US side should not proceed farther down this erroneous and dangerous path," Hua said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     