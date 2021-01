Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, reported 12 new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the total, 11 asymptomatic cases were reported in Hulan District, which has been put under closed management, according to a press briefing on the local epidemic control.

The city has reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic infections since January 12.