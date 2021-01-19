Four missing in southwest China mine accident

Four miners are missing after an evacuation triggered by excess levels of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday.

A total of 47 miners were working when the accident happened at 7:20am, and 43 of them have been brought to safety.