Four missing in southwest China mine accident
Four miners are missing after an evacuation triggered by excess levels of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday.
A total of 47 miners were working when the accident happened at 7:20am, and 43 of them have been brought to safety.
