HK chief executive says city to extend social distancing measures

  12:37 UTC+8, 2021-01-19
On Monday, the HKSAR reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in nearly a month.
Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said Tuesday the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of new COVID-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.

Lam, speaking at a weekly press briefing, said the government would reveal details later in the day.

