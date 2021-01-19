Beijing to implement '14+7+7' health observation for inbound travelers

Beijing will extend the health observation period to 28 days for inbound travelers from overseas to avoid the import of COVID-19 cases.

Beijing will extend the health observation period to 28 days for inbound travelers from overseas to avoid the import of COVID-19 cases, according to a press conference held by municipal authorities on Tuesday.

The new "14+7+7" model comprises the 14-day centralized medical quarantine, one week of home isolation or centralized quarantine, and another week of health monitoring.

Inbound individuals through other domestic cities have to wait 21 days before entering the Chinese capital, and seven-day health monitoring is required after their entrance.

For those with an inbound period of less than 21 days but are already in Beijing, the "7+7" isolation and health monitoring have to be completed here, local authorities said.

During the seven-day health monitoring, people can follow their normal routines while avoiding gatherings. They are also advised to regularly report their health conditions to local communities.