All Daxing district residents to be tested for COVID-19
08:22 UTC+8, 2021-01-20 0
The Daxing district of Beijing, China announced that it will test all residents for COVID-19, and banned residents from leaving Beijing without approval. This came as Daxing reported 2 locally transmitted cases on Tuesday.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
