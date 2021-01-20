News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.
Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 103 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 88 locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, the mainland had reported 4,545 imported COVID-19 cases. Among them, 4,269 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 276 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,557 by Tuesday, including 1,473 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,449 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 34,966 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw 58 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 15 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 39 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 819 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 266 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 9,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 165 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macau SAR, and 868 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,828 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macau SAR, and 766 in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     