Temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients built in Hong Kong

China Central Television

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday said the construction of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been completed with the support of the central government, and it will greatly enhance the HKSAR's ability to cope with the pandemic.

The temporary hospital has been built next to the AsiaWorld-Expo, a venue near the Hong Kong International Airport. It also has a negative pressure ward that can accommodate more than 820 beds and related medical facilities.