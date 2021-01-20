News / Nation

Temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients built in Hong Kong

CGTN
  12:20 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam Wednesday said the construction of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been completed with the support of the central government.
CGTN
  12:20 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
Temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients built in Hong Kong
China Central Television

An internal view of the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center in Hong Kong, China on January 20, 2021.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday said the construction of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients has been completed with the support of the central government, and it will greatly enhance the HKSAR's ability to cope with the pandemic.

The temporary hospital has been built next to the AsiaWorld-Expo, a venue near the Hong Kong International Airport. It also has a negative pressure ward that can accommodate more than 820 beds and related medical facilities.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     