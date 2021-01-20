News / Nation

Fugitive graft suspect returns to China to surrender

Xinhua
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0
A fugitive graft suspect, Huang Yide, has returned to China to surrender himself to the authorities, China's top anti-graft authority announced Wednesday.
Xinhua
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-20       0

A fugitive graft suspect, Huang Yide, has returned to China to surrender himself to the authorities, China's top anti-graft authority announced Wednesday.

Huang, former board chairman of two companies in central China's Hunan Province, was suspected of embezzling state assets together with a leading official of a state-owned enterprise (SOE) and fled overseas in February 2019, according to a statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

The anti-graft agency of Zhuzhou, Hunan, started an investigation into Huang's case in March 2019.

The statement said all of Huang's illicit gains have now been frozen in accordance with the law.

His return is a major achievement for China's strengthened anti-corruption efforts targeting its SOEs and for the country's fugitive repatriation work, said an official with the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under China's central anti-corruption coordination group, pledging intensified work in this regard.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     