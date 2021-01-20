News / Nation

New gene therapy could help you live longer

Reuters
  23:28 UTC+8, 2021-01-20
Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans.

The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing.

The specific therapy they used and the results were a world first, said co-supervisor of the project Professor Qu Jing, 40, a specialist in ageing and regenerative medicine from the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“These mice show after 6-8 months overall improved appearance and grip strength and most importantly they have extended lifespan for about 25 percent,” Qu said.

The team of biologists from different CAS departments used the CRISPR/Cas9 method to screen thousands of genes for those which were particularly strong drivers of cellular senescence, the term used to describe cellular ageing.

They identified 100 genes out of around 10,000, and kat7 was the most efficient at contributing to senescence in cells, Qu said.Kat7 is one of tens of thousands of genes found in the cells of mammals. Researchers inactivated it in the livers of the mice using a method called a lentiviral vector.

“We just tested the function of the gene in different kinds of cell types, in the human stem cell, the mesenchymal progenitor cells, in the human liver cell and the mouse liver cell and for all of these cells we didn’t see any detectable cellular toxicity. And for the mice, we also didn’t see any side effect yet.” The method is a long way from being ready for human trials, Qu said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Lin Lixin
