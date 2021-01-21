News / Nation

Lift off! A mission aims to touch the sun

Xinhua
  22:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
China's solar probe, Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory, is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2022, marking the country's first-ever mission to "touch" the sun.
Xinhua
  22:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0

China’s first solar probe, Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory, is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2022, marking the country’s first-ever mission to “touch” the sun.

The satellite will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit 720 kilometers above Earth to keep a close tab on the sun 24 hours a day. About 1,000 kilograms, the satellite is expected to orbit the sun for at least four years, according to the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a research institute based in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The main scientific objectives of the probe include observing the sun’s magnetic field and two major eruptive phenomena, or bursts on the star, that are solar flares and Coronal Mass Ejections. It will deploy three payloads, including Full disk Vector MagnetoGraph, Hard X-ray Imager, and Lyman-alpha Solar Telescope.

The sun has been the only fixed star that can be studied in detail by humans. Most of its radiation is blocked by Earth’s atmosphere. Only by sending probes into space can a complete picture of the sun be presented for further studies.

As the sun’s temper varies on an 11-year cycle and the star enters Solar Cycle 25, it is estimated to reach its peak radiation around 2025.

The solar probe can help obtain detailed records of solar activity during its rise to the peak years, said Gan Weiqun, a researcher with the institute.

The satellite will also realize its potential in space weather forecasting. The CMEs can be detected at least 40 hours ahead of their arrival by the observatory, which is expected to further facilitate early warnings of damage to Earth’s electromagnetic environment.

Since the 1960s, more than 70 satellites related to solar observation have been launched globally. The ASO-S is expected to plug China’s gap in the field, according to Gan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     