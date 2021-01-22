News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 103 new cases, including 94 locally transmitted and nine arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 103 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94 locally transmitted and nine arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 47 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Jilin, 18 in Hebei, six in Shanghai, three in Beijing, and one in Shanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

By the end of Thursday, the mainland had reported 4,572 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,286 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,804 by Thursday, including 1,674 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 80 were in severe condition.

A total of 82,495 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 35,752 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw 119 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 20 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 20 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 929 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 273 arrived from outside the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     