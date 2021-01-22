Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 103 new cases, including 94 locally transmitted and nine arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 103 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94 locally transmitted and nine arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 47 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Jilin, 18 in Hebei, six in Shanghai, three in Beijing, and one in Shanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

By the end of Thursday, the mainland had reported 4,572 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,286 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,804 by Thursday, including 1,674 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 80 were in severe condition.

A total of 82,495 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 35,752 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw 119 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 20 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 20 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 929 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 273 arrived from outside the mainland.