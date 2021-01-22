Former deputy mayor of China's Chongqing arrested for accepting bribes

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Friday announced to arrest Deng Huilin, former deputy mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for suspected bribe-taking.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday announced its decision to arrest Deng Huilin, former deputy mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed the investigation into Deng's case and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the SPP said.

Deng has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.