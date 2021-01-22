News / Nation

Imported cherries test positive for COVID-19 in Wuxi

Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0
Authorities seal the remaining fruit and disinfect areas of the city where the produce had already been distributed, with close contacts quarantined and tested.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-22       0

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Liangxi District of Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province said on Friday that the surface of imported cherries produced on December 18 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday during a routine check.

According to its investigation, part of the batch has been distributed to the city’s districts of Liangxi, Huishan and Binhu.

The authorities have disinfected the area and sealed the remaining cherries. Close contacts have been quarantined and undergone nucleic acid tests. A total of 199 samples collected from the three districts all tested negative for coronavirus. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     