Imported cherries test positive for COVID-19 in Wuxi

Authorities seal the remaining fruit and disinfect areas of the city where the produce had already been distributed, with close contacts quarantined and tested.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Liangxi District of Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province said on Friday that the surface of imported cherries produced on December 18 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday during a routine check.

According to its investigation, part of the batch has been distributed to the city’s districts of Liangxi, Huishan and Binhu.

The authorities have disinfected the area and sealed the remaining cherries. Close contacts have been quarantined and undergone nucleic acid tests. A total of 199 samples collected from the three districts all tested negative for coronavirus.