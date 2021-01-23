Kidnapper shot dead after killing 1, injuring 7 in SW China

A kidnapper was shot dead by police in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday after he killed one person and injuring seven others with a knife, local authorities said.

A kidnapper was shot dead by police in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday after he killed one person and injuring seven others with a knife, local authorities said.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man surnamed Wang, stabbed seven people and took a hostage at the gate of a middle school in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, at about 5 p.m. Friday.

After receiving reports of the incident, local police were immediately dispatched to the spot and tried to negotiate with Wang. After a nearly two-hour standoff, the police killed Wang at around 6:40 p.m. and rescued the hostage who suffered injuries.

The seven people stabbed by Wang were rushed to hospital. One of them died in hospital after treatment failed.

An investigation into the incident is underway.