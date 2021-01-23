News / Nation

HKSAR gov't issues compulsory testing notice concerning specified area to cut COVID-19 spread

Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-23       0
Hong Kong government has made "restriction-testing declaration" and issued compulsory testing notice in respect of a local specified "restricted area" to cut COVID-19 spread.
Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-23       0

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has made "restriction-testing declaration" and issued compulsory testing notice in respect of a local specified "restricted area" in a bid to cut COVID-19 spread.

Residents in the area, bounded by Woosung Street to its east, Nanking Street to its south, Battery Street to its west and Kansu Street to its north, are required to stay at home until all their test results are mostly ascertained, the HKSAR government said in a statement issued early Saturday morning.

The testing is expected to be completed within 48 hours so that residents will be able to start getting to work around 6:00 a.m. next Monday.

Public health authorities had already stepped up testing efforts but the epidemic outbreak remained severe in the district as 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases, involving 56 buildings, were reported from Jan. 1 to 20, 2021.

"The infection risk in the community is quite high," the government said in the statement, stressing that it is necessary for further restrictions there to "break the transmission chain in the district and dispel the worries of residents in the district."

Residents will be arranged to take nucleic acid tests in batches at specimen collection stations. Door-to-door services will be offered for people with impaired mobility and the elderly.

The government has prepared simple food and basic cleaning tools for the residents and set up hotlines for people to make inquiries and seek assistance.

Hong Kong is grappling with the epidemic with the total tally of infections nearing 10,000. On Friday, 61 additional confirmed cases were reported, taking the total to 9,928. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     