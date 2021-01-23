Chinese mainland reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, including 90 locally transmitted and 17 arriving from outside the mainland.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 107 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 90 locally transmitted and 17 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 56 were reported in Heilongjiang, 15 in Hebei, 13 in Jilin, three in Shanghai and three in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, four in Shanxi, two in Jiangsu and one each in Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Saturday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,296 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 293 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, one imported and the other locally transmitted. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, said the commission.