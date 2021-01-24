Chinese mainland reports 80 new COVID-19 cases

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Hebei, 12 in Jilin, three in Shanghai and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 80 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 65 locally transmitted ones and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Hebei, 12 in Jilin, three in Shanghai and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

By the end of Saturday, the mainland had reported 4,604 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,306 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 298 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,991 by Saturday, including 1,800 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 94 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,556 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Saturday, and 37,678 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday saw 92 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 10 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 21 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 1,017 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 273 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 10,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 168 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 47 cases in Macau SAR, and 884 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,998 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in Macau SAR, and 783 in Taiwan.