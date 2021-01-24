News / Nation

11 miners rescued from east China gold mine

Eleven miners were rescued on Sunday after being trapped underground for two weeks due to a blast in a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province.
Rescuers lifted two workers at around 3:18 pm, bringing the number of rescued workers to 11.

The first rescued miner was lifted from the mine at 11:13 am Sunday. The worker, said to be in extremely weak condition, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Currently, 633 people and 407 equipment are at the site for rescue operations.

Twenty-two miners have been trapped about 600 meters underground since the mine blast on January 10 in Qixia, under the city of Yantai, in Shandong Province.

Before Sunday, rescuers had established contact with only 10 of the miners, who are in good physical and psychological condition. Another is believed to have been dead.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
