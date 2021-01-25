3 dead, 8 injured in gas pipeline explosion in NE China city

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a natural gas pipe explosion on Monday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at around 5:50 am near a residential community in Jinzhou District of Dalian. Eight people who were slightly injured by shattered window glass have been sent to the hospital.

A dozen vehicles caught fire after the explosion. A nearby auto repair shop then ignited, which caused another explosion and three deaths.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation found that the explosion was caused by leakage of the natural gas pipeline.