Beijing reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on Sunday, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

All of the new cases were reported in Daxing District, according to the commission.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic infection on Sunday.

China's capital city is conducting weekly COVID-19 testing for those working in industries with high risks of infection to curb the spread of the virus, according to a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

By Sunday, over 3.49 million samples had been tested and one positive result was reported.

Residents living close to earlier confirmed cases in the Ronghui residential compound in Daxing District, where the new cluster was reported, have been transferred to designated hotels for medical observation to best avoid cross-infection, according to Han Xinxing, deputy chief of Daxing District. Han noted that the district will begin its second large-scale nucleic acid testing campaign on Tuesday.