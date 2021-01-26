Hong Kong reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 10,222 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 10,222.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 10,222.

The new cases included 73 local infections, of which 21 had an unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.

Chui Tak-yi, under secretary for food and health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, told the press briefing that 494 new local cases were reported in Hong Kong from January 19 to 25, with 41 percent of them untraceable. Over the past two weeks, about 36 percent of the new confirmed cases were asymptomatic.

Chui said that in face of the severe situation of the epidemic, the existing social distancing measures due to expire on Thursday will be extended for another seven days.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 852 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 34 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 168 COVID-19 patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.